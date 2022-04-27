Editor’s note: Fred Louwersheimer is a volunteer at Hope Center and iactively involved with the faith-based nonprofit in day-to-day operations. Below are thoughts and comments of his.
Those of us of certain age ranges might remember the late comedian Flip Wilson and his routine aabout the church minister appealing to his congregation.
The minister likens the church to the progress of an infant. First, the infant learns to crawl. Then to stand, followed by learning to walk and, ultimately, to run.
“And in order for this church to run, it takes money,” the minister concludes, to which a congregant shouts, “Let it crawl, reverend, let it crawl!”
Funny as that routine is, running the Hope Center is a serious undertaking, and although many may be aware of its food pantry and the current drive to purchase a city bus to be converted into a mobile food pantry via the upcoming 5k run, there are a whole slew of services the Hope Center also provides.
But first let’s explain the current food truck program titled “The Mobile Block Party.”
Q: Fred, what is the Mobile Block Party?
The Mobile Block Party is when we take the “show on the road.” We travel to Four Corners, Groveland, Mascotte, and Leesburg. These events are held on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. We’re in each of these locations roughly every six weeks.
We bring our food truck and provide a hot meal, including a demonstration on how to prepare this meal, and a grocery bag with those specific ingredients to take to prepare at home. We also bring grocery bags for those in need.
Q: Is there anything else provided at the Mobile Block Party?
In addition to the food aspect, we also offer a number of free services to anyone in need, arranged in partnerships with a number of agencies and organizations. We set up individual booths for each of these services, with experienced people managing them.
Some of these include:
• Humana
• Centerwell Primary Care
• Blood Pressure, BMI, Cholesterol, Glucose checkups
• Homeless Solution
• Chiropractic
• 911 Mobile Dentist
• Primary Care Access Network
• MPA Medicare Plans and Access
• Senior Benefits
• Job and career counseling and placement
Q: Who are some of the partners?
Partners include the Kiwanis Club of Clermont; Hands of Hope America; Skincore; Lake County Help Me Grow-Early Childhood; Be Free Lake, Inc.; and Anointed Community Services.
In addition, there are local churches that assist with prayer and providing family fun zone sponsors.
Q: What does this all mean?
I have attended a majority of these Block Party’s, and at each one that I have attended, I’ve seen how we’ve positively impacted lives.
Q: Last thoughts?
The News Leader has been instrumental helping publicize and advance the goals and visions of the Hope Center, particularly the effort to purchase and convert a city bus into a mobile food pantry. We’re looking forward to the day that we roll out our mobile food pantry. This can have a huge impact on the hungry.