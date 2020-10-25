Each November and December, many people direct their focus on the festive holiday season. While good intentions reign supreme during the holiday season, it’s best that store owners and consumers alike pay attention to personal safety amidst all the hustle and bustle.
According to Dr. Janet Lauritsen, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Missouri, robbery and personal larceny increase around the holidays. In addition, retail crime increases by around 30% during the holiday season.
Business owners and consumers can keep these tips in mind so this holiday season is as safe as it is festive.
- Be aware of your surroundings. When you leave a store, no matter how big or how small it is, put your phone down and avoid distractions. Opportunists look for distracted people who may not see them coming.
- Shop trusted online retailers. Many people shop online for holiday gifts, and this year the increase in online revenue may be pronounced as people continue to avoid crowds to protect themselves from COVID-19. Fraudulent online retailers and false charities prey on unsuspecting consumers. Consumers can patronize sites of locally owned businesses or larger retailers they recognize and use frequently. Verify that the site is encrypted by looking for the “lock” symbol in the address bar when you reach the payment page. If something seems off, avoid that site or reach out to customer service.
- Change routines. If you always head to the store at a specific time or leave for work or school at the same time each day, think about altering your routine to thwart would-be criminals. This can throw off anyone who has been observing your patterns. The same tactic can be applied to someone working in a retail store, as private homes and consumers are not the only targets this time of year.
- Don’t leave items exposed. At home and in the car, keep purchases or gifts hidden. This can reduce the temptation for thieves.
- Invest in security cameras. If you do not already have a camera on your home or business, now is the time to get one. Even doorbell cameras can deter crime. Porch pirates/bandits are individuals who steal packages right off of people’s front porches. Porch Bandit Protection says the average value of stolen packages is $140. Thieves may even follow delivery vehicles closely in order to grab packages minutes after they are delivered. Cameras can deter the criminals who commit these types of crimes.
It’s time to step up on safety so this holiday season stays festive.