SEBRING — Historic Sportscar Racing’s Classic 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, Presented by Alan Jay Automotive Network will come to a close today, making it the last chance to see some of the most amazing vintage racecars around. Those who want to get a look at the “Props” portion of the event — the vintage airplanes, will need to get out to the track early, as the planes are scheduled to depart at 10 a.m.
The cars will take to the track at 8 a.m. and feature four 30-minute sprint races running under the Sebring Historics banner and there will then be an hour break, as the vintage planes depart. At 11 a.m., the last four Classic 12 races will begin and run until roughly 3 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Sebring International Raceway gate today for $25.