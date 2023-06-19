Rory is a lovable 5 year old male Hound mix weighing 44 lbs. He is very sweet and enjoys receiving attention. He does well with other dogs, cats unknown but can be tested. Rory is ready to be your loyal companion, consider meeting him at our shelter.
Colby Jack is a handsome 1 year old male polydactyl (extra toes) cat. He is very sweet and does well with other cats. Colby Jack is a wonderful boy and his future person/family will need to be diligent about trimming his nails as he had an ingrown nail when he first came to our shelter. Colby Jack is available at Pet Supermarket in Mt. Dora.
Meet Moe! He is a handsome 3 year old male kitty. Moe is very friendly and does great with other cats. He had Stomatitis which is inflammation of the mouth. The only treatment is extraction of the teeth. He has had surgery which removed all but his canines. The surgery does not effect him and actually makes me alot more comfortable since he is no longer painful. Stop by our shelter to meet Moe!
You may visit max, Rory, Colby and Moe at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400