SEBRING — Aktion Club of Highlands County was determined that Hurricane Ian was not going to ruin their Trash & Treasure Sale this past weekend.
The club pushed forward after the storm to continue as planned, especially since the weather was beautiful Saturday and Sunday. It was a tough decision to make but the group took a chance and it paid off with the club raising more than $2,000 to help the local community.
People from all over the county came out to the sale at Aktion Club member Michael Sweet’s home in Sebring and showed their appreciation to the club for giving them some sort of activity.
“One lady said she was so grateful to get out after Hurricane Ian and have something ‘normal’ to do,” Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall said. “Others were delighted to be among people and enjoy the sunshine. They really just wanted to get away from their storm damage situations.”
The club had been collecting items for the sale for the past six months and had everything tagged prior to the storm. They also sold baked goods and cold drinks. Some people who were in need because of the storm were given items from the sale to help them during this tough time.
The Aktion Club quickly put their hard-earned money from the sale to work in the community on Tuesday by buying two microwaves for Hope Haven Transitional Housing Program in Sebring. Director Leslie Behm appreciated the microwaves being donated since two of her housing units had some water damage from Hurricane Ian and the residents lost the existing microwaves. These ovens are crucial since it is the only cooking appliance allowed in the apartments.
The club was actually able to help two charities at once by purchasing the microwaves at The Treasure Chest for Hands For Homeless in Avon Park to give to Hope Haven.
All proceeds from the weekend’s sale will go back into the community to help other hurricane victims and to assist with the club’s holiday project.
Aktion Club is a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring and it consists of adults with disabilities.