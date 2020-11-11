Sebring International Raceway
For only the second time in 68 years, the legendary Sebring endurance race will not run in the month of March. The 1967 race ran on April 1, but this year Sebring moves to November and serves as the finale for the 2020 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts starts at 10:10 a.m. Saturday.
After rescheduling the 12-hour from the traditional March date due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the International Motor Sports Association (MSA) faced an unplanned five-month break in the season. What followed were several schedule adjustments to the season calendar that included a special race at Sebring back in July.
This unique November edition of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts will determine IMSA driver and manufacturer/team championships. Acura, Cadillac and Mazda have been battling all season in the headline DPi category, while GTLM has seen Corvette wrap-up the title against BMW and Porsche. In the GTD class, Lexus and Acura have been leading the pack, with Porsche, Mercedes-AMG and Lamborghini close behind.
The season opened as planned in January with the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Wayne Taylor Racing’s No. 10 Cadillac DPi won the endurance classic with drivers Ryan Briscoe, Renger Van der Zande, Scott Dixon and Kamui Kobayashi. Mazda drivers Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez and Olivier Pla took a hard-fought second place finish in the No. 77 while the JDC Motorsports No. 5 Cadillac captured third with Luic Duval, Joao Barbosa and Sebastien Bourdais at the wheel.
In the GTLM class, the No. 24 Team RLL BMW M8 GTE took the victory with Jesse Krohn, John Edwards, Chaz Mostert and Augusto Farfus driving. Porsche took the next two steps on the podium while Chevrolet’s C8.R managed a fourth-place finish in its debut.
The GTD victory at Daytona went to the No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 with Bryan Sellers, Madison Snow, Corey Lewis and Andrea Caldarelli driving, edging out the No. 44 Magnus Racing Lamborghini. LMP2 winner at Daytona was the DragonSpeed USA No. 81 Oreca entry driven by Ben Hanley, Henrik Hedman, Colin Braun and Harrison Newey.
It would be five months until IMSA would race again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire schedule was adjusted and new races were created to fill the void left by cancelled events at venues such as Long Beach, Watkins Glen and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.
The revised schedule meant Daytona would host the second round of the season in a new July sprint race. Teams and fans were grateful to get the season back underway! Despite the layoff, drivers and crews looked sharp in the Florida heat. Mazda made it a sweep of the top two positions as the No. 55 Mazda with drivers Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Ticknell took the victory. Jarvis and Nunez brought the No. 77 home in second, while the No. 5 Cadillac finished third.
Corvette Racing gave their new C8.R its maiden win, marking the 100th victory for Corvette Racing in IMSA competition. Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia drove the No. 3 to victory, with the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR in second place driven by Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor, just ahead of the third place No. 911 Porsche.
GTD honors at the Daytona summer sprint went to Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz aboard the No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3. Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo piloted the No. 12 Lexus to second place, with the No. 86 Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing Acura finishing third.
Sebring hosted a sprint race two weeks later, and the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac picked up where it left off at Sebring in 2019. The defending 12-hour race winners dominated the summer sprint, with drivers Pio Derani and Felipe Nasr winning by a heathy margin over the No. 10 Cadillac driven by Briscoe and Van der Zande.
Corvette made it two straight in GTLM, this time with the No. 4 Corvette of Tommy Milner and Oliver Gavin taking the top step of the podium. The No. 3 Corvette finished second and the No. 912 Porsche took home third.
Lexus carried over its strong performance from Daytona to win the GTD class. The No. 14 of Telitz and Hawksworth made it two straight, building an early lead in the points battle.
The LMP2 category returned to action at Sebring and it was the No. 81 DragonSpeed USA Oreca crossing the finish line first, but a drive-time violation handed the victory to the No. 52 PR1 Mathieson Motorsports entry and drivers Spencer Pigot and Patrick Kelly.
The WeatherTech SportsCar Championship headed to Road America for round four. A competitive race ended with a wet and wild finish that produced last lap drama. The No. 7 Acura Team Penske DPi of Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves became the fourth different prototype to win in four races, edging out the No. 10 Cadillac. The No. 31 Cadillac finished third, followed by the No. 5 Cadillac.
The GTLM battle saw the Corvette team record a 1-2 finish after a last lap off-track excursion by BMW and Porsche. The No. 3 of Garcia and Taylor gave Corvette its third consecutive win, building the points lead for Chevrolet. The GTD category also produced some last lap excitement, with the No. 12 Bell /Montecalvo Lexus holding off the No. 86 Acura of Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry.
The No. 81 DragonSpeed USA entry returned to victory lane in the LMP2 class at Road America with the Hanley/Hedman duo taking the win by a one-lap margin over the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsport Oreca of James French and Cameron Cassels.
Virginia International Raceway hosted a round for GTLM/GTD classes only and the result was the fourth straight Corvette victory. Taylor and Garcia guided the No. 3 Corvette Racing C8.R to the win, with the No. 25 BMW finishing second and the No. 911 Porsche taking third.
The traditional six-hour race at Watkins Glen was relocated to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on Labor Day weekend. Despite encountering an early race penalty that put them over a lap behind, Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves piloted the No. 7 Acura to victory and gave Team Penske its second consecutive win. The No. 55 Mazda of Bomarito, Tincknell and Ryan Hunter-Ray finished second, followed by the No. 31 Cadillac of Derani, Nasr and Filipe Albuquerque.
The GTLM class is known for its epic manufacturer battles among Porsche, BMW, Chevrolet’s Corvette. There’s no better proof than the incredible qualifying session at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta during Labor Day weekend. All six GTLM entries qualified with 0.2 seconds of each other. After six hours of racing it was the Team RLL BMW No. 25 taking the victory with De Phillippi and Spengler at the wheel. The No. 4 Corvette finished second and the No. 24 BMW took the third step of the podium.
Winners in the GTD class were Farnbacher, McMurry and Shinya Michimi in the No. 86 Acura, followed by the No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini and the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche. The No. 52 Oreca captured the LMP2 win with Simon Trummer, Scott Huffaker and Patrick Kelly driving.
The No. 7 Acura made it three-in-a-row at Mid-Ohio as the duo of Taylor and Castroneves survived a tough challenge from the No. 31 Cadillac.
Team Corvette won its fifth race in six starts with a 1-2 finish, Garcia/Taylor winning aboard the No. 3. Porsche was unable to compete at Mid-Ohio and thus ended any hopes of a manufacturer championship. Lexus won the GTD class, just ahead of Mercedes and Porsche.
At the Charlotte race, which replaced the traditional Lime Rock date, Corvette Racing scored yet another win. Despite heavy rain for most of the event, the No. 3 of Garcia/Taylor took the victory, just ahead of the No. 24 BMW of Edwards/Krohn. Porsche’s disappointing season continued with both of its cars finishing at the bottom of the results chart.
Bill Auberlen added to his record IMSA win total by driving to the victory in the GTD class with Robby Foley. Their BMW was followed by the Wright Porsche driven by Patrick Long and Ryan Hardwick.
Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta hosted the 23rd Annual Motul Petit Le Mans, and the classic endurance race produced a dramatic final hour which saw the No. 10 WTR Cadillac winning after the No. 31 Cadillac and No. 7 Acura came together battling for the lead. Renger van der Zande, Ryan Briscoe and Scott Dixon added to their big Daytona win earlier in the season. The No. 7 Rossi/Castroneves/Taylor Acura managed to recover to take second place.
Porsche ended their streak of misfortune as the No. 911 Tandy/Makowiecki/Campbell Porsche edged out the No. 3 Corvette for their first win of 2020. GTD honors went to the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari driven by the MacNeil/Balzan/Westphal trio, followed by the No. 14 Lexus and No. 44 Lamborghini.
At WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California, Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves took the lead in the points championship by piloting their No. 7 Acura to a team-managed finished over the No. 6 Acura of Cameron and Montoya. The No. 31 Cadillac finished third. Wayne Taylor Racing’s Renger van der Zande and Ryan Briscoe are only two points behind the Acura duo in the championship heading into the Sebring finale, where Cadillacs have proven to be the team to beat.
Porsche took its second straight win at Laguna Seca, with the Bamber/Vanthoor No. 912 edging out the No. 4 Corvette, which later failed post-race inspection, handing second place — and the season championship — to the No. 3 Corvette of Taylor and Garcia.
The GTD class win went to the No. 86 Acura of Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry, who now hold the points lead coming to the Sebring finale. The No. 96 Auberlen/Foley BMW captured second place with Acura also claiming the third spot on the podium.
PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports clinched the 2020 LMP2 title at Laguna Seca with Patrick Kelly and Simon Trummer winning the class.
“Sebring International Raceway thanks the many Sebring fans and the local community for adjusting their schedules to attend this weekend,” stated Sebring Raceway President Wayne Estes. “We truly appreciate your support and look forward to things returning to ‘normal’ next year.”