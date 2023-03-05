Wendy Freeman, an artist, writes poem at the Other Place theater, in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, England, Tuesday, Feb. 28. The foyer of the Other Place theater in Shakespeare's birthplace of Stratford-upon-Avon is a cozy refuge from winter. One day a week the theater becomes a "warm hub," set up by the Royal Shakespeare Company to welcome people who may be struggling to heat their homes because of sky-high energy prices.