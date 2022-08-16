Integrity matters
In these uncertain and difficult days we are in, we need to have a county commission that is responsive to our community needs. So I am putting my support behind Don Elwell for County Commissioner. Since I have moved back to Highlands County in 2017 Don have been the best source of community information around.
As a commissioner he was always upfront and honest in what he intended to propose and vote on. He provided the community with vital information during the COVID pandemic. He was there for the community after Hurricane Irma, giving information on all kinds of available services, events and FEMA information.
Don is a rare politician who takes time to listen to, and answer his constituents. I trust the Don Elwell is the best choice for Highlands County during these difficult and fraught times. Don will put whatever is best for us, the residents of Highlands County first, he will not waste energy on national political issues, but will concentrate on the needs of our local community. Also as a reregistered Democrat in a very heavily Republican county, I am still confident the Don will listen to my concerns without regard to my political leanings.
So as we take part in this coming primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and in early voting that has already begun, cast your vote for the one candidate who will communicate and serve with integrity, Don Elwell.
David Warehime
Sebring