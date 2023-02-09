El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment on Oct. 10, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Crusius accused of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart plans to plead guilty to federal charges in the case. That's according to court records filed days after the federal government said it wouldn’t seek the death penalty in the case. In a court filing Saturday, Jan. 21, defense attorneys asked for a hearing to be set so Crusius could plead guilty to federal charges.