Is the style of your hearing instrument important? Of course it is. There are many considerations that must be addressed. These considerations include the specific needs of your hearing abilities. Not all styles are for everyone.
Everyone is different. Some people like bright colors and some people are more black & white or are pastel lovers. Many like soft comfy things while others like bold firm products. People may be private while others are outgoing. Some of us are “out there and don’t care” and others are quite reserved. All of these things make up our personalities and our needs. We take these characteristics into careful consideration when selecting the best hearing instrument style for the patient.
There are many styles available. All of the styles can be abbreviated into three letters in this industry. You have the original BTE (behind-the-ear). This is usually a little larger part on top of the ear and has a hollow tube and a mold in the ear. This is not to be confused with the OTE (on-the-ear) which is usually small and also over the ear but has a really skinny hollow tube with a rubber or foam tip that fits in the ear. ( these are pretty out dated; sometimes you will see them in magazines for mail order.) The newer version is the RIC. (receiver-in-the-canal). They also have a small piece that sits upon the ear but the thin tube that goes to the ear has a wire inside of it that is attached to a speaker that sits in the ear canal. On the end may be a rubber bud or perhaps a custom fit receiver.
Instruments that fit in the ear or the canal are custom made from an impression that is taken in the office, they include: ITE (In-the-ear) which fill us the entire bowl and hollowed out areas of the ear. ITC (in-the-canal) which fills up you ear canal much like if you put your index finger in the opening. CIC. (Completely-in-the-canal which fills up the ear canal even less. If you put your pinky in your canal that is about the coverage area. Finally, there is the IIC, (invisible-in-the-canal). These are totally invisible, sinking deep into the canal.
So how do you know which is right for you? Your hearing test results will provide valuable information as to the technology level and style you should be in for the best hearing benefit. Ear canal sensitivity and texture is also an important consideration. Your lifestyle; are you outside a lot? Do you play tennis or golf? Maybe you fish and are on a boat on a windy lake. Maybe you like to work in the yard. What about water aerobics? Hearing instruments that are custom made and fit inside of the ear canal will naturally have less wind noise than aids that sit on or behind the ear. If you don’t want the hearing instrument to be visible then the tiny little IIC is totally hidden and very comfortable. It’s smaller than the tip of your finger. One of the most important considerations when selecting the instruments..... WHICH ONE IS THE MOST COMFORTABLE! We want you to wear them. If they are not comfortable you won’t wear them. By trying all the different models in the ear before ordering your hearing aids will give you an idea of your options. Even though the custom models are not “made exactly for you” they provide you with an idea of how nice a custom product can be... and when it’s custom made it will be even more comfortable. You can’t make a wrong decision. If you pick a style and you don’t like it, Starkey Hearing Technologies, allows 90 days to change styles with no fees attached. Different manufacturers may vary on that policy. Ask your hearing care provider about ALL of your style options to make the most informed decision. Try on some models! To Hear Better Is To Live Better!