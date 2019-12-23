It is Finally Christmas Time
By Miguel Arceo
For me, labeling Christmas as my favorite holiday is easier than taking a walk in the park. Christmas is filled with traveling, family gatherings, and moments to reflect on your faith. While it sadly doesn’t snow here, the lower temperatures are also a huge plus to the Christmas festivities. Christmas also gives students like myself the opportunity to take a break from the stress from school and allow us to spend our time with our family. As Christians, we are also taught the deeper meaning of Christmas and know that we actually celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. With all of this, is really no reason to dislike the holiday season. This holiday does not solely apply to solely young, old, or middle-aged people. Everyone is able to enjoy this season with plenty of events happening in our community.
In this smaller community, I have noticed that the holiday feeling is intensified. Definitely not to the level of northern cities or famously jolly cities such as New York City, but Highlands County has a special way of celebrating. The smaller amount of residents and slower lifestyle creates a family-like atmosphere amongst residents, as everyone seems to know each other. You constantly hear people talking and telling each other to have a merry christmas in public. Churches are smaller, meaning everyone is closer to each other and can truly enjoy the time with the people around them. These are things that in larger cities you won’t hear very often. People’s lifestyles just move at a much faster pace and they are intending on getting from point A to point B as efficiently as possible. This small aspect of Highlands County gives me pride in being a resident of this county. It may not be the perfect county, but knowing that it is basically a family here is a great aspect of it.
It is worth mentioning just how much of a blessing it is to have the Carousel of Lights in Downtown Sebring. The Carousel of Lights is something that we are really blessed to have in a county of our size. This annual event is completely free for all to attend and is filled with so many activities, such as a puppet show and even miniature golf. If you or your family has yet to visit, I strongly encourage you to do so. The Carousel of Lights is in my earliest memories of the holiday season. As a child, I loved walking underneath the arcs and in between the different light displays. To this day, I enjoy just being able to pass by and look into the different lighted figures. It is a really well organized event and a great way to spend a December afternoon. Those who organize the event do a really good job every single year. Being that this event is in its 32nd year, I pray that Highlands County hosts this event for many more years. It is a staple of Highlands County, and having a Christmas season without it just does not seem right.