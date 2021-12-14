SEBRING — When it comes to roadway construction, it is all about having a solid base. That is where Highlands County comes into play with its marl pit and shell pit.
Both sites are operated by the Board of County Commissioners’ Road & Bridge department. The sites serve as internal sources for materials that are used to create a sub-base and base for the construction of roadways. These two mining operations save the county money as the materials do not need to be purchased from a contractor/company at a higher cost.
The county has 1,127 miles of county-maintained roads. In Fiscal Year 2020/2021, Road & Bridge staff added shell material to 136 different road segments throughout the county and graded approximately 3,945 miles of county-maintained shell/dirt road segments.
The Highlands County marl pit, which is in Lake Placid, was purchased in October 1994. Since then, the county has been excavating material at the 105-acre site. The marl pit is not an ongoing operation; staff excavate material, stockpile it, then use it as needed.
Marl is a lime-rich mud or mudstone that contains variable amounts of clays and silt. The excavation is done by track hoe, stockpiled, then loaded on to dump trucks and hauled to job sites.
The marl is mixed with sand to create a stabilizer that can be used as a sub-base for roadway construction, road shoulder improvements, and road edging. For example, approximately 49,000 tons of marl was utilized on the construction of the Panther Parkway.
The county’s shell pit is an ongoing operation that has three fulltime employees working daily at the site, including one employee residing on site to act as a security measure and because the site is regulated by state and federal agencies.
The shell pit is a permitted excavation site in Punta Gorda off State Road 31. Highlands County purchased an initial 80 acres for shell excavation in 1990. Later, an additional 103 acres was purchased to expand the permitted area and provide for additional future excavation.
At the shell pit, an average of eight feet of overburden, or dirt, is present above the shall material. This overburden is removed and used to create slopes after the area has been excavated.
The shell is removed by dragline and stockpiled within the pit area. After a drying period, it is hauled from the excavation site up to the loading area.
The county has a piece of equipment, called a screener and stacker, that is used to process the shell and remove rocks and/or boulders. The screened shell is then stockpiled and ready to be hauled. Each ton of shell must be weighed and documented during the hauling/removal process.
“The number of trucks going through the site each day varies,” John Brown, Unit 3 supervisor, said. “It’s a minimum of 20 trucks a day, with an estimated 7,000-plus tons a month, on average, being hauled out to various job sites.”
County trucks haul the material back to each Unit; the county has three units, one each in Avon Park (1), Sebring (2) and Lake Placid (3). Road & Bridge also contracts with a transport company that assists in hauling the material to the units or active job sites within Highlands County.
During construction, the shell is placed on top of the stabilized material, or marl, to create a sufficient road base. The county also uses a large portion of shell for placement on shell roads, and the rocks and boulders that are removed through the screening process are used for riprap on drainage and roadway projects. Stockpiles are also maintained for special projects as well as for emergency use.
All material is used by the county to distribute on county-maintained roadways. No material can be purchased or utilized by the private sector.
The shell pit is monitored by the Mine Safety and Health Administration and MSHA bi-annually inspects the site. All employees working at the pit are required to be MSHA certified and must maintain their certification.
As part of the site permitting, the county is required by the Southwest Florida Water Management District to submit an annual Hydrologic Monitoring Report. Staff report the annual rainfall, water pumping data, surface water elevations, and groundwater elevations from data that is collected on a weekly basis throughout the year.
Over 368,000 cubic yards of shell has been excavated at the shell pit in the past five years, with 2018 having the highest numbers as construction began on Panther Parkway that year.
In 2018, over 128,000 cubic yards were excavated from the shell pit. Approximately 130,000 tons of shell was hauled and placed as road base in the Panther Parkway project.
“The guys who work at the shell pit are a good, hard working crew,” Brown said. “They make sure we have good, quality material for our roads to keep them maintained for our community.
“They take a lot of pride in their work,” he said.