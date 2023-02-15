City residents are invited to apply to the new and improved Clermont Citizens Academy.
This is a free seven week civics educational program that provides the opportunity to explore various departments for a better understanding how the City operates.
Each week, participants will meet with directors and staff from featured departments who will explain what each department does, how work gets accomplished, and how the challenges are addressed.
“Clermont residents have historically been very interested in learning more about how their city runs,” said City Manager Brian Bulthuis. “This type of program is often the first step for residents who are interested in becoming part of local government.”
He added that the city is happy to bring back the program which has proved popular in the past.
The program will be limited to 25 applicants who must be at least 18 years old, who are confirmed residents within city limits,* and who will commit to at least six of the seven sessions. A waiting list will be established for the next academy. (* a Clermont mailing address does not necessarily confer residency. Please call 352-394-4081 for verification.)
INTERESTED?
The program begins March 23, with sessions that run from 6-8 p.m. Deadline is March 3.
For additional information and the application process, stop by city hall,685 W. Montrose St., or: www.clermontfl.gov/academy
Laurie Windham is the public information officer for the City of Clermont. She can be reached at 352-241-7345, or: lwindham@clermontfl.org