Lake County Water Authority has proclaimed July 2021 as “Lakes Appreciation Month,” and residents are asked to help celebrate by submitting photos for possible inclusion on the LCWA Facebook page, along with lake protection tips and facts.
Send photos to communications@lcwa.org, along with name of photographer the lake’s name and the city or community where you live. Photos may be submitted until July 20.
With more than 1,400 lakes, ponds and rivers in the county that are critical components of the environment, the waterways enhance quality of life and provide habitat for wildlife.
“The citizens of Lake County and beyond value the beauty of our lakes, and we want to celebrate that,” said Ron Hart, LCWA executive director. “Our lakes, ponds and rivers improve the quality of life for all of Lake County’s residents and their importance should not go unnoticed.”
“These bodies of water are valuable economic resources for Lake County businesses, tourism, and municipal governments, with uses ranging from flood control and water supply to agricultural purposes and recreation. These beneficial uses have been of vital importance to Lake County’s history, growth and financial health,” LCWA said in a recent news release.
To help maintain the health of area lakes, LCWA encourages citizens to minimize fertilizer use, especially near shorelines, and ensure native vegetation is maintained on the water’s edge and grass clippings are not blown into the water.
For more information on how to protect water resources, visit www.lcwa.org.