EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third of a series of articles to be done on the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy Class of 2023.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jeremy Ahrens, of Sebring, patrols the streets to keep everyone safe.
“It’s a calling,” said Ahrens, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office for the past four years.
Ahrens, now age 24, has wanted to serve and protect the community every since he was a child. His dad, Lt. Mike Ahrens, has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 25 years, so he has grown up in the law enforcement world.
“Dad really didn’t want me to pursue a career in law enforcement but he never really stopped me,” Jeremy said.
Jeremy, who was born in Miami, grew up in Sebring with his two siblings (a sister and brother). He graduated from Sebring High School and then South Florida State College Criminal Justice Academy in 2019. Officers are constantly training and learning while on the job. They are trained in first aid and CPR since they have to make the scene safe before any medical personnel can enter. He said that the Crisis Intervention Training helped him to deal with people in the community with mental health issues and disabilities.
“I have learned to take a little more time with them because they are in an altered mental state. We are more trained than ever to better understand mental illness and disabilities and how to deal with it,” he said.
Although Jeremy is a floater during his shift, he does fill in for deputies when needed.
While on patrol, he looks to see if there is a person or vehicle that is out of place and how the person reacts to his presence. He looks for people who conceal themselves or objects.
“A lot of times it’s just about us being visible in the community,” Jeremy said.
Ahrens said he likes to work with children. He said the kids love to check out the patrol car, turn on the flashing lights and hear the sirens wailing. He develops relationships with children by getting out of his patrol car if he sees a child in a neighborhood and play a football game with them.
“We are very blessed where we are. The community backs us. We build good relationships,” Jeremy said.
Deputies are in charge of maintaining their own patrol cars by keeping them clean and in good shape. The county does provide an auto repair shop that handles the mechanical maintenance.
Ahrens said that patrol units deal with a lot of car burglaries. He advises everyone to lock their car doors especially if there are firearms inside.
Patrol units investigate crimes, arrest criminals, and respond to emergency situations within a specific county. Ahrens said that he has had to deal with car accidents, DUIs, serve warrants, domestic violence calls, traffic violations, apprehend suspects and even deal with shootings. He admitted that he was involved in an officer related shooting. He said that his worst cases are those against children.
Officers try not to take their work home and find various ways to relieve their stress. For Jeremy, he works out at a local gym to stay in shape since the officers are expected to pass physical agility tests. They also have to have an 80% accuracy in shooting and he practices at the Sheriff’s Shooting Range.
Jeremy said there is a very strong brotherhood in law enforcement. “A lot of guys lean on each other” in a time of crisis.
He added that deputies are always in the public eye so they have to be conscious of what they do in the community. “People know who you are,” Jeremy said.
His ultimate dream is to work in the K-9 unit or Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT). His dad worked SWAT. Jeremy has always loved working with animals even when he showed livestock in FFA in high school.
Although he has a love for animals, he ultimately loves helping people. Jeremy said he has helped people in a time of need.
“I have bought food for people who need it and gas for those who run out on the side of the road,” Jeremy said.