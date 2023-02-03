President Bill Clinton reaches for a pen as he signs the Family Leave Bill into law during a ceremony in the Rose Garden in Washington, Feb. 5, 1993. Looking over Clinton’s shoulder is Vicki Yandle of Marietta, Ga., whose husband lost his job when he took off to take care of their sick daughter. Behind the President are House Speaker Tom Foley of Wash., Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., and Rep. William Ford, D-Mich. President Joe Biden is playing host to former President Bill Clinton to mark the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act. It was the first piece of legislation that Clinton signed into law after taking office in 1993.