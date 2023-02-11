Galatoire's waiter Imre Szalai serves Barkus King Rockafella, seated, and Queen Biscuit, on the floor, their royal lunch at the famous restaurant in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2007. The buildup to New Orleans’ Mardi Gras celebration intensifies Friday, Feb. 10, with nighttime parades rolling along St. Charles Avenue and animal lovers gathering at Galatoire's Restaurant to pay tribute to four-legged faux royalty.