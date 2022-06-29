SEBRING – A judge Wednesday plans to start setting deadlines for the defense team representing Suntrust Bank shooter Zephen Xaver.
Noting that relatives of the five women Xaver executed in the bank “wish to have this case set for trial,” Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada said he would set deadlines for Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill to finish depositions, to file an expected motion to suppress evidence, and to declare whether she will use an insanity defense.
He will set those deadlines at the next pretrial hearing on Aug. 16.
“I still want to do this trial in the fall,” Estrada said, noting however, that he may have to set jury selection for early January.
Estrada made the announcement after Assistant State Attorney Paul Wallace, as he has during previous hearings, asked Estrada to set a deadline for the insanity defense declaration. Wallace has declared himself ready for trial.
“If and when that does occur, it certainly requires some (more) delay,” Wallace told Estrada. If McNeill argues insanity, prosecutors will have to depose Xaver’s psychiatrists and hire their own doctors to counter Xaver’s specialists. At least five mental health experts have visited Xaver in jail.
McNeill also seemed to test Estrada’s patience when she could not name the death-penalty certified defense attorney assigned to help her on the case.
McNeill will be out of commission for health reasons for eight weeks starting in mid-July. In fact, McNeill has said she will not be ready for trial before July 2023, citing health reasons.
Her husband, Peter Mills, is another death-penalty defense lawyer with the assistant public defender’s office in Bartow. Estrada was under the impression that Mills was the second chair. McNeill told Estrada she had never said that, but would not name who would assist her.
To add to the judge’s frustration, McNeill also couldn’t say when she would file a motion to suppress evidence. “It’s not a simple matter, and I won’t file a substandard motion,” she told the judge.
That’s when Estrada decided to set a deadline for several items at the Aug. 16 hearing.
Xaver shot and killed five women in Suntrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019. Family members of survivors have repeatedly urged Estrada to try Xaver as soon as possible. Jury selection had been set for the first week in May, but Estrada had to postpone the trial after McNeill told him that health reasons prevented her from being ready until July 2023.
Estrada has not set a new date for jury selection, but has said he does not want to wait until next summer.