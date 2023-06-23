A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a medication abortion during a visit to a clinic in Kansas City, Kan., on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Wyoming’s first-in-the-nation ban on abortion pills will come before a state judge Thursday, June 22, as the court considers whether the prohibition should take effect as planned July 1 or be put on hold pending the outcome of a lawsuit.