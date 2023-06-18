TAMPA – The Junior Achievement Florida Foundation recently announced that it has received a $70,000 grant from State Farm. The state-wide initiative will support Junior Achievement learning experiences in eight localities throughout Florida, enabling thousands of young people to participate in JA’s nationally recognized financial literacy and career readiness learning experiences.
“State Farm believes that financial literacy education is critical to building stronger and more resilient communities” said Jose Soto, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst. “Part of our education funding is directed toward initiatives and programs that support K-12 financial literacy and pathways for college and career success. We are proud to support Junior Achievement financial literacy and career readiness programs across Florida.”
Each of the eight Florida-based JA areas will use the support to advance learning experiences most needed in their region. JA Tampa Bay, which includes Hillsborough, Polk, Highlands and Sarasota counties will use the support for:
• JA BizTown, a capstone learning experience that introduces fifth graders to economic concepts, workplace skills, and personal and business finances. They act as employees and consumers, from paying bills to handling customer service, they experience what it is like to earn and work in a community.
• JA Finance Park, another capstone learning experience that is a real-life simulation, where students enter the game of life and apply financial concepts to balance their personal budget and learn to make choices that support their future goals.
• 3DE schools by Junior Achievement, the newest JA learning experience, teaches students in high school relevant business skills and core competencies through business case methodology.
JA Miami will use the support to:
• provide local elementary students with an interactive JA Day where they will explore the concepts of financial literacy and workforce readiness.
JA Space Coast, JA North Florida and JA South Florida will use the support to:
• provide JA Personal Finance introducing high school students to the Interrelationship between today's financial decisions and future financial freedom.
JA Northwest Florida will use the support to:
• provide JA Personal Finance introducing high school students to the Interrelationship between today's financial decisions and future financial freedom and Economics for Success where students explore their skills, interests, values, and the world of work to make informed education, career, and life decisions.
JA Palm Beaches will use the support to:
• provide JA Personal Finance at area high schools where students are introduced to the Interrelationship between today's financial decisions and future financial freedom and JA Inspire Career Expo where students explore their skills and interests.
JA Central Florida will use the support to provide:
• JA Finance Park Virtual Advanced to 12th graders in Orange and Osceola districts where students will build a foundation for making intelligent and informed lifelong personal finance decisions.
JA Southwest Florida will use the support to:
• provide JA Personal Finance, JA Economics for Success and JA Career Success
The JA Florida Foundation areas have worked with local State Farm representatives to build out an interactive Career Exploration booth for the JA Inspire Career Expo. This virtual platform provides students with the opportunity to explore over 100 business and education booths and listen to dynamic speakers. Live virtual interaction days are scheduled where students can ask volunteers industry related questions. Across the state over 25,000 students will participate.
All areas will offer volunteer opportunities for State Farm associates to participate either in person or virtually, the length and scope varies for each experience.
Richard George, president of Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay stated, “The State Farm funding supports our efforts throughout the state of Florida and we are so grateful. Junior Achievement is providing our young people with the tools to transform their futures. We are increasing economic equity and mobility through our learning experiences focused on financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. This creates a brighter tomorrow for all.”