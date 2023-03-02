Evidence shown in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder shows the Colleton County property where the Murdaughs lived, at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C. on Thursday, Feb. 2. The judge has agreed with a defense request to let jurors ride 40 minutes to see the sprawling property. The exact date and time of the jury trip has not been scheduled because it is dependent on how many witnesses the prosecution calls in its reply case.