Did someone say tough? There’s a reason why the Jack Dempsey fish is named after one of the greatest heavyweight boxing champions in the world.
The “Manassa Mauler,” William Harrison “Jack” Dempsey was the world heavyweight champion from 1919 to 1926. Dempsey retired from the sport with a record 69 wins, six losses and nine draws. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1990.
The Jack Dempsey fish may not be a professional prize fighter, but he is not afraid of other fish, and even when he is outnumbered and up against an opponent twice his size, he will fight to the finish.
This fish is for experienced fish keepers and should never be kept in a community tank. It reaches a length of up to 12 inches and should be kept in groups of six or more fish.
The Jack Dempsey cichlid is a carnivorous fish and will eat most types of fresh or frozen food. It prefers to eat live food, such as earthworms, brine shrimp, or bloodworms but it will also eat frozen food, such as krill, shrimp, or fish filets.
You need to make sure that you give your fish plenty of protein and avoid plant-based food because those foods will not meet the fish’s nutritional requirements.
You should feed your Jack Dempsey cichlid with a pinch of food two or three times a day. Give them enough food that they can eat within two minutes, and make sure to remove leftover food to prevent overfeeding and to keep your aquarium clean.
Jack Dempseys live in a tropical climate and prefer water with a pH level of 6-7, with a temperature range of 72 to 80 degrees F.
Due to its pugnacious behavior, I have always kept mine in an aquarium with other semi-aggressive fish like Oscars and firemouths. But it goes without saying that you need to keep an eye on them because they won’t hesitate to pick a fight, and once the fight starts, they keep it going. Years ago, I had an Oscar who was much larger than the Jack Dempsey get beaten up pretty bad.
Jack Dempsey’s, like all potentially large fish, require a larger tank. When they are small, most any take will work, but as they grow their needs change and by the time they reach 4-5 inches, they need the space of a much larger tank.
I kept a pair of Jack Dempseys in a 75-gallon tank for years and they seemed pretty content, spawning multiple times and raising their fry. They are generally pretty good parents.
They do enjoy a sandy or even mucky substrate, with plenty of rocks and caves, as well as deep-rooted plants. Shallow-rooted plants will quickly become floaters since they love to pull them out of the substrate.
Jack Dempsey’s are tropical fish, and they cannot tolerate cold water temperatures.
Heaters are an essential component of their habitat.
This kind of fish is a prolific breeder and will often spawn several times a year.
Once they’ve grown to eight inches long, they become sexually mature. Its color becomes darker and bolder when breeding season comes.
If you’re interested in breeding them, start with at least six unsexed fish around 1-1½” in length. As they grow, they will pair off and when that happens, move the pair to their own tank. The breeding tank should have a pH level of 7-8 and a warmer water temperature of at least 80 degrees F.
The male is typically larger than the female and has a more elongated shape. They typically have bluish spots behind their eyes and no spots on the lower part of the mouth. The female will have large iridescent patches of color on the lowest part of her cheek.
Males also have pointed edges to the tail fin, while the female is much more rounded.
Some good tank mates for Jack Dempseys include other cichlids, rasboras, green terrors, barbs, clown loach, gourami’s, common plecostomus catfish, firemouths, severums, among others. Avoid keeping them with fish that are aggressive or that can easily outcompete them for food.
Raising Jack Dempseys can be fun. They are a brightly colored fish and often develop a relationship with their owners. Some are actually pretty clownish in their behavior prior to eating.
Don Norton, of Sebring, has been an aquarium hobbyist for the past 55 years and raises more than 150 different varieties of tropical fish.