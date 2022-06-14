SEBRING — Jerome Kaszubowski has been recognized by Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC) for completing FCCC’s Class of 2020 New Clerk Academy (NCA) and earning the designation of Certified Florida Clerk and Comptroller (CFCC).
During their 2022 Summer Conference, FCCC provided Kaszubowski with a certificate signed by Manatee County Clerk of Court and Comptroller and 2021-2022 FCCC President Angelina “Angel” Colonneso, Esq., Citrus County Clerk of Court and Comptroller and FCCC New Clerk Academy Chair Angela Vick, FCCC CEO Chris Hart IV, and Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles T. Canady.
“The NCA was a very worthwhile certification course that covered so many critical components of the Clerk’s functional responsibilities. Even after being employed in the Clerk’s office for more than 30 years, it was still an eye-opening experience that will allow me to more effectively oversee the Clerk of Courts office for the citizens of Highlands County. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve you in this capacity. You should know that your Clerk’s office has an amazing group of talented, hard-working professionals with more than 100 certifications, 20 Associate’s degrees, 20 Bachelor’s degrees, and 11 Master’s degrees,” he said.
Clerks of Court and Comptrollers have more than 1,000 statutory duties and provide critical services within their county, and NCA is an extensive certification program for newly elected Clerks and Comptrollers to help them better understand their new roles as constitutional officers.
The Class of 2020 New Clerk Academy, available to Clerks and Comptrollers elected in November 2020, was a blended structure of learning featuring instruction through in-person and virtual sessions totaling 240 hours. Each session included participation by representatives of partnering agencies, and courses were taught by Clerks, various clerk professional team members, subject matter experts, and industry professionals.
Graduating Clerks earn one of three designations based on their elected responsibilities: Certified Florida Clerk and Comptroller (CFCC), Certified Florida Clerk (CFC) or Certified Florida Comptrollers (CFCO).
NCA covers a range of topics in accordance with the eight modules of learning required by the Florida Supreme Court which include General Orientation/Office Transition, Administration and Office Management, Court Services and Operations, Records Maintenance and Management, Financial Administration and Management, Office Technology and Resources, State and County Government Organization, Structure and Relationships, and Personal Skills Development.