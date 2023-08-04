WAUCHULA – Bowlers will once again be able to strike it big at Bowl Of Fun as the new owners turn the keys on Aug. 19 to open its doors to the public.
“Miss Jean (Barwick) and her keys are to blame for all of this,” laughed Stacy Barrington-Crews.
“We own a janitorial business, and cleaning Bowl Of Fun Lanes was one of our accounts,” explained her husband and new co-owner of Bowl Of Fun, Randy Crews.
“Miss Jean told us the family was retiring and the business was for sale. I kept asking my wife and she said no for about six months. Each time I was there, Miss Jean lowered the price. Finally, Miss Jean said they were closing.”
He added, “I tried to give her back the keys and she said, no. Keep the keys! You know you’re going to buy this place one day. I mentioned this to my wife and she said, ‘well?’, and the rest is history.”
Bowl Of Fun was a thriving recreational business in Wauchula in Hardee County until it closed about a year ago. With no other bowling alleys in Hardee or Highlands counties, league bowlers have to travel to Polk County.
There was a bowling center at one time in Lake Placid and most people remember Heartland Bowl in Sebring which burned down during the hurricane in 2017.
The property that Bowl Of Fun sits on is owned by the Industrial Development Authority called The Development Group. Krystin Chapman is the director of communications and marketing.
“We’ve been very pleased to be able to bring back this recreational opportunity to Wauchula and Hardee County,” Chapman said. “This is a great place to become a pillar of the business community and a center for group tourism. The vision here is to become a community of integrity where people want to be. There are job opportunities and a place for youth engagement.”
“There’s been a lot of work in preparing a business plan for this type of business,” Stacy said. “The SBDA (Small Business Alliance) has helped us a lot.”
“As the stewards of the funding stream, we had to make sure this is a good business idea and plan. The business owners need to come into it knowing what to expect,” Chapman said.
The Crews have been working very hard to get the center open as soon as possible. They are cleaning, reorganizing and making some minor changes, but have bigger plans for upgrades in 2024.
Stacy and Randy are not new to owning and running a business as they already own two; their janitorial service and a Tea Shop in Winter Haven.
“When creating the business plan, we had to analyze and take into consideration both pre and post COVID numbers. Sue Merritt has been a big help. She is our league organizer. We will also be offering birthday parties and holiday parties,” Randy said.
Their immediate goal is getting the center open as winter leagues start soon. A Meet & Greet is planned from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, for the public to meet the new owners and get information or sign up for leagues. The official “soft opening” week will be from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Aug. 21-26. The doors will be officially open that week for the public to bowl and dine in the restaurant. The grand opening will be from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday, Aug. 27. There will be bowling, leagues, food and drink.
They held a hiring event last weekend and were very surprised to have 42 people apply. They’ve initially hired 15, some of who will be familiar to previous league members.
‘We’re excited to have some previous employees return. Marcus, our lead mechanic, is coming back part-time. Jody and Bailey are returning to be wait staff for the kitchen and bar,” Randy said. “Dwayne (Larry), son of the previous owner and a former professional bowler, will be helping us as well.”
“It says a lot that they want to return. People are always asking when they can get their chicken tenders and wings. Those are favorites with the secret hot sauce. We’ve also got a pizza oven now.”
The Crews want to start their own legacy at Bowl Of Fun, but still manage to keep the charm of the lanes when the Barwicks owned them. They want to create their own identity and traditions.
“My 3-year-old granddaughter is learning to bowl,” Stacy said. “We found a very light ball she can use to roll down the lanes.”
The center hosts a full bar and restaurant area which is very popular with league bowlers and local residents. Randy said that he’s adding more dart boards and wants to start a dart league.
Bowl Of Fun is a 12-lane bowling and recreation center located at 943 S. Sixth Ave., in Wauchula. Their phone number is 863-773-6391.
“We’re both so excited. Come on out to our Aug. 19 open house. We want this to be a safe gathering place where the community can have some place fun to go,” Stacy said.