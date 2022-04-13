April 21, Lori Johnson, a family and consumer science agent with UF/IFAS Exten-sion Lake County, will present the program, “Keeping It Healthy: Family Meals.”
Part of a four-part series on making healthier choices, cooking more and saving money while stressing less in meal planning, the free presentation will provide attendees ideas, resources and tools to help focus on health. The series will feature a new topic each week.
The one-hour program will begin at 11 a.m. at Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire, in Tavares. Registration not required.
For more information on this and other UF/IFAS programs, visit