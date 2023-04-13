SEBRING – With almost one year under their belts at their new location, the Sebring Farmers Market brought in the crowd on Saturday at the Easter at the Market event.
Children toting baskets, bags or pails lined up around the Sadie Kahn Memorial Park on Ridgewood Drive for an Easter Egg Hunt at 10:30 a.m. Coordinators tossed out hundreds of colorful eggs for the little ones to find. Lisa Wingo, co-owner of Totally Baked Cookie Co. and co-manager of the Sebring Farmers Market, gave the command for the children under age 2 to start their hunt. After a couple minutes, she released the flood gates for all the rest of the children. In a matter of minutes, the hunt was over and the eggs were gone.
Families collected their little ones as they cracked open their eggs to find the prizes and candies inside.
“Look I got a sticker,” said 5-year-old Jasper Potter, of Sebring.
Wingo was amazed with the turnout and was already contemplating ways to tweak the event for next year so each age group would go separately at different times.
Sometimes and Forever Farm in Sebring brought two small ponies for Easter photos and a baby emu for a meet and greet with the public. Hippity Hoppity Hooves Homestead & Exotics was unable to attend with their baby goats due to them being sick so Sometimes and Forever Farm took their place. The small donation of $5 for the photo was used to provide care for the animals on the farm.
Wingo and Miguel (Mike) Arajuo, owner of Mike’s Produce, coordinate the Sebring Farmers Market. The market hosted a grand re-opening last October in its new location at 139 N. Ridgewood Dr., across from Dee’s Place. Previously it was set up across from the Indoor Flea Market, until the City of Sebring and the Community Redevelopment Agency approved the new location in downtown Sebring.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday, from October to April. Shoppers have until the end of this month to check it out. Local vendors provide fresh produce, bread, poultry, micro greens for a meal, unique gift, handmade items, raw honey and baked goods.
To learn more about the Sebring Farmers Market, email sebringfarmersmarket2@gmail.com or call Araujo at 863-832-2078 or Wingo at 863-473-2931. They can also be found on Facebook at facebook.com/sebringdowntownmarket.