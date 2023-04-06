SEBRING – Rob Bagby, also known as “Rub,” of The Swamp Boys out of Winter Haven, is somewhat of a legend in the barbecue world. The king of all-things barbecued and smoked shared his knowledge by hosting a brisket class Friday night at the Sebring Firemen, Inc. 12 Hours of BBQ.
Bagby began competing as a “professional” in 2004, and was later inducted into the Florida BBQ Association Hall of Fame, and awarded lifetime membership. The Swamp Boys BBQ Team’s awards and championships are impressive, and include: Number 1 team in the country for all of 2009 and 2013, by the National BBQ Rankings. The Swamp Boys won Team of the Year in 2008 and 2009, and 2017. They were World Champions in pork at The Jack in 2009, and tied for first in 2017.
They have won hundreds of championships and titles all across the southeast.
It was standing room only for the audience who listened intently as Bagby masterfully shared some of his best tips for his award-winning brisket barbecue. Brisket is the portion of the cow just above the front shanks and below the chuck, one on each side, and is made up of the flat cut and the point cut. He detailed choosing the best cut (which must be “prime” if you want quality), how to trim, whether to inject the seasonings (Bagby frequently uses garlic powder, Kosher salt, pepper and honey), tenderizing ingredients, the optimal cooking temperatures, and how times vary depending upon things such as the type of wood used in the smoking process.
Bagby prefers pecan wood for the smoking process, and deals with locals in a sort of bartering: he gets their pecan wood, and they in turn, are gifted with delicious brisket expertly smoked by Bagby himself. He relayed the importance of correctly slicing for best tenderness, which involves slicing across the grain for that melt-in-your-mouth experience. Smoking brisket is an involved and lengthy process, and interestingly, about 50 percent of the brisket weight is lost during the trimming and cooking process.
“We’re here from Ohio, my husband (Derry) smokes stuff all the time and wanted to learn about cooking brisket,” Connie Null said.
One doesn’t learn everything in a single lesson, but Bagby poured out his “smoke” knowledge for all.
“I just put mine in the oven. I don’t really know how to cook it and came to see how in person,” Sara Borjas, of Sebring, said.
The attendees were intrigued and quietly watched, listened and asked questions. No doubt all were looking forward to tasting samples of Bagby’s brisket, which was done on Saturday at the Sebring Firemen’s event.
“We asked who had the best barbecue, and the Swamp Boys were at the top of the list, and we can’t wait to try it,” Billy Calhoun, of Sebring, said.
When asked “How do you know when it’s done?,” Bagby replied, with a grin, “It’s done when it’s done.”