SEBRING — The Kiwanis Club of Sebring collected various personal care items to donate Tuesday, March 7, for the Kiwanis District Bags for Babies project and the club made plans for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
District representatives from the Kiwanis were on hand at the local club’s meeting at 3 Gens Grill in Highlands Ridge Golf Course to collect the items donated by the Kiwanis Club and the Avon Park High School Key Club. Lt. Governor Brian Dockery appreciated the club’s effort to help with the district-wide project.
“These items are going to foster children in the Central Florida area,” Dockery said. “Kiwanis is getting the whole state to participate in this project. We hope to pack 800 backpacks for the kids.”
These backpacks are given to a child, ages 4-12, when they are removed from a home due to abusive situations and taken to a safe shelter. Most of the children who are placed in these shelters come with just the clothes on their backs. These backpacks are filled with toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, small blankets, various other items and even a stuffed animal for comfort.
The Kiwanis agreed to continue their efforts to help local children by participating in the Pinwheelz 4 Kids Festival coming up on April 1 in downtown Sebring on the Circle. Anna Leonhardt, director of Children Services with the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County, was the speaker at the Kiwanis meeting on Tuesday and shared information about the upcoming festival in addition to the overall services offered by her organization. The Champion for Children Foundation and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office are organizing the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to promote safe and happy childhoods for the Highlands County kids.
There will be free food and fun activities around the Circle during that time. A parade of corvettes from the area and even throughout the United States will start on Main Street in Avon Park at 9:30 a.m. and head down the Sebring Parkway toward the downtown Sebring Circle at 10 a.m.
The Aktion Club of Highlands County is organizing a tunnel of blue to welcome the corvettes. This tunnel will consist of people dressed in blue clothing and/or costumes to stand along Ridgewood Drive from the Parkway to the Circle to welcome the cars and drivers. Blue is the color worn during the Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. The Aktion Club extended a welcome to the Kiwanis and Key Clubs to join them along Ridgewood Drive that day. They have chosen the theme “Stomp Out Child Abuse.” Everyone in the community is welcome to participate in blue. Line up for the tunnel will begin at 9:30 a.m.
The Aktion Club will also have the Cookie Monster there to meet and greet with the kids. More importantly, the club will quickly hand out free cookies to the children before the Cookie Monster eats them all. They will have a booth around the Circle for the cookies. They are also planning to have some other blue characters at the event.
Leonhardt extended an invite to everyone at the Kiwanis meeting to also attend the Pinwheels For Prevention celebration on April 4 on the Highlands County Courthouse lawn to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month. This will take place at 8 a.m. Pinwheel gardens will be placed in key locations throughout the county including each school as well as the county courthouse lawn. A special blue sparkling pinwheel for autism will be included in each garden this year.