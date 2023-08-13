Kona Ice arrived in Sebring last June to refresh the entire community with its delicious flavors.
This colorful entertainment vehicle, owned and managed by Del Carreira of Sebring, can roll into any event to serve up tropical shaved ice for a party. This state-of-the-art mobile shaved ice truck plays steel drum music to provide the feeling of being at the islands.
Kona Ice’s patented Flavorwave is available in the Sebring area wherever their truck is located. After the customer receives their shaved ice from the truck service window, they can choose as many flavors as they want from the Flavorwave on the side of the vehicle.
Flavors available include Blue Coconut, Blue Raspberry, Cotton Candy, Green Apple, Groovy Grape, Island Rush, Lemonade, Lucky Lime, Monkey Business, Monster Mango, Ninja Cherry, Orange Ya Happy, Paradise Pink Lemon, Peach, Piña Colada, Root Beer, Strawberry’s Treasure, Tiger’s Blood, Watermelon Wave, and Wedding Cake.
And that’s not all; they also have six unique handmade flavors for more sophisticated palates: Blueberry Acai, Caribbean Cherry, Coconut Lime, Lavender Lemonade, Pineapple Sunrise, and Pomegranate Acai. For those needing sugar-free flavors, can get it in Kona Ice.
Kona Ice offers franchise opportunities and this is the first business Carreira has purchased. He was in the pool business until he decided to start his own business.
“I was ready to try something new, different, and this is a great idea,” said Carreira who has lived in Kissimmee for 13 years.
In this incredible business, customers can find four different sizes to suit everyone, including the Klassic, which has a value of $4. The King with a value of $5, and Kowabunga with a value of $6. They also have an option of refillable cups valued at $7.
Kona Ice is perfect to book for fundraisers, festivals, significant events, school, daycare, workplace, team sports, tournaments, and parties. It is effortless to do, just contact them through their email at dcarreira@kona-ice.com or call them at 863-225-4248.
“I’m thrilled, I love being here, and I invite you all to try Kona Ice,” Carreira said.