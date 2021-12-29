DEC. 26
1966
The seven-day Kwanzaa holiday designed by Dr. Maulana Karena as a celebration of African American family and culture was first celebrated. The holiday is celebrated by millions worldwide.
1972
President Harry S Truman dies in Independence, Mo. He had a deep respect for the office he held and supported and counseled each of his successors. He was hospitalized Dec. 1972 with lung congestion, heart irregularity and kidney blockages. A very private funeral suited to the down-to-earth Truman was held in Missouri in accordance with his wishes.
DEC. 27
1932
Thousands turnout for the opening of Radio City Music Hall, during the height of the Great Depression. Since then, more than 300 million people have enjoyed movies, concerts and special events there.
1941
Have you ever heard of the Office of Price Administration? On this date this office initiates its first rationing program, supporting the American effort in World War II. Established by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to stabilize prices, it also mandated that no driver will be permitted to own more than five automobile tires. Ads at the time urged people to carpool. One poster read: “You Ride Alone You Ride With Hitler!”
1968
Apollo 8, the first manned mission to the moon returns home after an historic six-day journey.
1973
President Richard Nixon signs the Endangered Species Act into law. It is one of the most significant and influential environmental laws in American history.
DEC. 28
1856
Who was born this date? Led his country into World War I and was the creator of the League of Nations? Answer: The 28th President of the United States, Woodrow Wilson. He was awarded the 1919 Nobel Peace Prize. During his second term, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, which gave women the right to vote.
1981
America’s first “test tube baby” was born in Virginia. Considered a miracle at the time, births like that of Elizabeth Carr are now common.
DEC. 29
1808
Andrew Johnson, 17th President of the United States was born into poverty. He served as Vice President under Abraham Lincoln and became President when Lincoln was assassinated. The only other man to become President with so little formal education, was Abraham Lincoln himself. Upon his death in 1875, at his request his body was wrapped in the American flag and his personal copy of the Constitution was buried with him.
1845
Texas becomes the 28th state in the Union.
1890
The U.S. Calvary kills 146 Sioux Indians at Wounded Knee, South Dakota. The brutal massacre was the result of a fight that broke out between an Indian and a U.S. soldier. Sadly, nearly half of the casualties were women and children.
1930
The deadliest theatre fire in U.S. history happened at the Iroquois Theatre in Chicago. More than 600 people died.
DEC. 31
1985
Former teen idol Ricky Nelson died in a plane crash in Texas. His career began in 1957, when he sang and played guitar at the end of an episode of The Adventures of Ozzie And Harriet.
1999
The United States officially hands over control of the Panama Canal to Panama. Since then, over a million ships have used the canal.
JAN. 1
1863
Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863
A farmer named Daniel Freeman is the first to file a claim under the new Homestead Act in Nebraska, which legalized the long-standing practice of “squatting”.
