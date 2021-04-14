Want to spend more time outdoors – and learning about the great outdoors? Lake Beautyberry chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society has several events coming up that are open to the public.
April 18 at 1:30 p.m., a field trip to Carr Cabin in Ocala National Forest, will offer attendees opportunity to visit the cabin and surroundings where the Carr family of famous naturalists and scientists Archie, Tom and Margaret explored.
Because of the site location, visits are by appointment only. Friends of Carr Cabin Dalton Yancy has agreed to unlock the gates, giving chapter members and friends the opportunity to visit the property. In addition to the cabin, a variety of plant communities are on the Carr property.
To register and for more information, email lakebeautyberry@gmail.com. To learn more about the cabin and the family that used it, visit https://carrfamilycabin.com/legacy.
Volunteers are needed April 21 and 28, starting each day at 9 a.m., at the Good Neighbor Trail, Tucker Hill Day Use Area, which passes through the Withlacoochee State Forest. While the trail has lots of wildflowers, it also has some invasive exotic plants that sprang up after the soil was disturbed to create the trail. Before they can spread further, they need to be removed. Email lavonsilvernell@gmail.com for directions and more information.
April 24, the chapter is hosting Plant Terminology 101, a workshop at PEAR Park, 4800 University Ave, Leesburg. Neta Villalobos-Bell, a long-time Florida Native Plant Society member and once involved with the University of Florida/IFAS Extension Florida Yards and Neighborhoods program, will lead the workshop, which will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.
The program will help attendees identify wildflowers and other plants in central Florida by understanding the horticulture language often used in plant field guides. The workshop will use hands-on experience and reference materials that can help with successfully identifying more plants.
Masks will be required and social distancing protocols implemented. Class size is limited and registration is required. Email lakebeautyberry@gmail.com.