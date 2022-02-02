TAVARES — The Lake County Board of County Commissioners is hosting a joint planning work group meeting with all municipalities in Lake County starting 9 a.m., Feb. 7 at the Harris Room in the Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Court, Leesburg. The meeting will not be live streamed, and the public is encouraged to attend.
The purpose of the joint planning work group meeting is for the Lake County Board of County Commissioners and all 14 municipalities to work together on a vision for future development in Lake County. The work group will develop a strategy for promoting growth in targeted urban areas while focusing on maintaining the unique qualities of rural Lake County. This collaborative effort would provide a cohesive plan for future development in all unincorporated and incorporated areas of the county.
For more information on the meetings, please contact Niki Booth at: nbooth@lakecountyfl.gov or 352-343-9888
