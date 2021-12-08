TAVARES — The Lake County Board of County Commissioners will host the annual State of the County presentation at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7 in the County Commission Chambers of the Lake County Administration Building, located at 315 W. Main St.
This year’s theme, “Emerging Stronger,” will highlight the County’s many 2021 achievements, including the areas of infrastructure, economic growth, public services and public safety.
As we have continued to move forward through the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proud to say that Lake County has worked hard to find new ways to strengthen our community and local economy,” said Commission Chairman Sean Parks. “We remain focused and committed to enhancing the quality of life for our residents now and into the future.”
The State of the County program, led by Parks, will also include the induction of Irene O’Malley into the Women’s Hall of Fame. O’Malley is the executive director at Lake Cares, Inc., a food pantry serving those in need.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. There will be a brief intermission before the start of the regularly scheduled County Commission meeting.
The program and regular board meeting will stream live: https://lakecountyfl.gov/boardmeeting
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at 352-343-9603, or email: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov