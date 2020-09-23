During the early morning hours of September 8, 2020 a white passenger car (unknown make and model) was seen driving on Westmont Road off of CR 473 in the unincorporated area of Leesburg. The unidentified occupants of the vehicle then fired a firearm at a residence several times before fleeing on CR 473. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Lake County Sheriff's Office Detective Adam Kelly at 352-343-9500 or email him at adam.kelly@lcso.org. You can also provide a tip anonymously via our mobile app or directly to Central Florida Crimeline at 800.423.TIPS.