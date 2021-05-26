All Lake County Schools graduation ceremonies are face-to-face events. The number of guests allowed per student will vary, depending on the number of graduates at each school and the amount of space at each venue. Ticket information will be distributed by individual schools.
East Ridge High School, May 289 a.m.UCF Football Stadium
Eustis High School, May 28 7:30 p.m.EHS Football Field
Lake Hills School, May 5 10 a.m.Lake Hills Gymnasium
Lake Success Academy, May 28 4 p.m.Lake Success Restorative Practice Room
Lake Virtual School June 310 a.m. virtual; 5 p.m. drive-throughThe Cross, Mount Dora (formerly Lake Receptions)
Lake Minneola High School, May 287 p.m.LMHS Football Field
Leesburg High School, May 287 p.m.LHS Football Field
Mount Dora High School, May 26 8 p.m.MDHS Football Field
South Lake High School, May 299 a.m.SLHS Football Field
Tavares High School, May 277 p.m.THS Football Field
Umatilla High School, May 28 8 p.m.UHS Football Field