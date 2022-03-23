Sidjourney Knight, an eleventh-grade student at Praise Temple Christian Academy in Groveland, was one of three students to win the student essay contest in a statewide Black History Month contest.
Knight submitted an essay titled “Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and Her Contributions to the Black Community,” according to a news release from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office, which also said the student aspires to attend law school and volunteers at a food pantry.
The other student winners are from Palm Beach County and Lee County.
The theme of this year’s essay and art contests was “Celebrating African-American Contributions to Florida’s History.”
The three essay contest winners will receive 4-year Florida College Plan scholarships provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.
Two winners, a first-grader from Hillsborough County and a third-grader from Lee County, were chosen in the art contest, which is for students in kindergarten through third grade.
In addition, three educators were chosen as winners of the Excellence in Education Award: Christine Ducille Taylor, OCPS Academic Center for Excellence, Orange County; Renee Rice, Belleview Middle School, Marion County; and Audrey Childress, Econ River High School, Orange County.
Congratulations, all!