Are you ready to vote? Oct. 5 is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. If you’re not registered, you can’t vote.
“Voters have several options when registering to vote,” Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays said. “Online registration is available on our website at www.LakeVotes.com. Voters may register in person at our office located at 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd., in Tavares. Voter registration application forms are also available at area libraries and at the DMV when obtaining/renewing your Florida driver’s license. If you would like us to mail you an application, give our office a call at 352.343.9734.”
The office is also available to host a registration drive for clubs, organizations and meetings. Email VoterOutreach@LakeVotes.com for more information.
Sept. 22 is National Voter Registration Day, but the elections office is celebrating the entire month and days leading up to the Oct. 5 deadline.
“We plan to be at area high schools, technical schools, area churches and wherever we are asked to go to help folks get registered. Since many events are cancelled this year, we are happy to bring the registration office to you. This year we have created a video to assist students who have chosen the online option to attend school and would like to register to vote,” Hays stated.
Normally, high school registration drives are held at area high school auditoriums and media centers, but the elections office had to become a little more creative with their High School Registration Challenge. As part of the challenge, the school with the highest percentage of registrations wins a trophy and bragging rights on social media.
Voters who aren’t sure of their registration status or need to make changes to their voter record can visit the elections website or office, or call the office number. Search for @LakeElections on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for weekly updates from the elections team, as well.
“One of the easiest ways to avoid delays at the polls is to keep your voter record current,” stated Hays. “Our office is here to serve you, and we look forward to seeing you at our next registration drive.”