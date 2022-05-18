TAVARES — Lake County will assist eligible households with past due mortgage payments through the Lake County Coronavirus (CV-1) Mortgage Assistance Program. Eligible households can receive up to $5,000 for past due mortgage payments (excluding escrowed real estate property taxes) for expenses incurred after March 13, 2020. Funds will be paid directly to the household’s mortgage company and awards will be made on a first-come-first serve basis until funds are depleted.
The Lake County CV-1 Mortgage Assistance Program is available for residents who meet the following criteria:
• Head of household must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident alien
• Residence must be household’s primary residence and be in Lake County, Florida
• Residence must have a Homeowner’s Exemption
• Household must have experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19 (unemployed, underemployed, reduction of employment hours or rate of pay)
• Household income must be at or below 120% of the area median income
Applications are available by visiting https://bit.ly/CV1MortgageAssistance or contacting the Office of Housing and Community Services at 352-742-6540.
For more information about the Lake County Office of Housing and Community Services, visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/housing
Samantha Shylkofski is the lead public information officer for Lake County. She may be reached at: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov