The Lake County Office of Procurement Services will hold a public seminar titled How to Win Government Contracts with the goal of helping vendors to apply for and win government bids.
The seminar will take place on March 23 at the Lake County Agriculture Center, located at 1951 Woodlea Road in Tavares. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the two-hour seminar will begin at 9 a.m.
Attendees can expect to gain insight into the government purchasing process and learn tips on identifying bid opportunities and responding to bid requests. The seminar will also cover basic bid requirements and best practices.
“The goal of the seminar is for vendors to walk away with a better understanding of how government purchasing works,” said Ron Falanga, director of the Office of Procurement Services. “We want to help vendors submit successful bids to any government entity.”
Any vendors interested in winning government contracts, or businesses considering bidding on any government contracts, are invited to attend.
Members of the Lake County procurement team will be available to answer questions during the seminar. For more information, please email rfalanga@lakecountyfl.gov.