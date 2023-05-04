Volunteers are needed at Lake June-in-Winter Scrub Preserve State Park in Lake Placid.
Area residents who value Lake June, are “friends and neighbors” of this unique Florida scrub preserve and who live within proximity to the park are being recruited to assist with the opening and closing of this facility. Additionally, volunteers would also assist with minor maintenance in the picnic area and resource management on the Tomoka Run Trail. Lake June is managed by Highlands Hammock State Park.
Those interested in volunteering may call the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094 or reply by email to carla.kappmeyer-sherwin@floridadep.gov. Lake June is located at 630 Daffodil St., Lake Placid.