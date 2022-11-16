LAKE PLACID — Last Saturday over one hundred bidders filled the Lake Placid Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-op to join the fun and take chances to win one or more of over seventy gorgeous gift baskets. They paid $8.00 a ticket to participate.
Each basket, donated by members and vendors had a unique theme. There were baskets with kitchen items, nautical decorations for the pool, kids stuff, sewing material, sea shell decorated art, deli yummies, car wash kits and holiday gifts. There was a themed basket to interest each bidder. The hottest baskets were the ones with gift cards from area stores.
Joni Warner, President of the Co-op said, “We were sold out weeks ago.” Our next Quarter Auction will be held March 17th and tickets will go on sale January 12th.”
As each guest arrived they picked a numbered paddle. Many chose a paddle that had a number that had significance to them, like a family member’s birthday, a wedding day, or the year they graduated from high school or college.
Baskets were arranged based on price. They ranged from $1.00 to over $76.00. Auctioneer Jackie Wirth raised one of the baskets and any interested bidder could raise their paddle if they wanted a chance to take home that basket.
Depending on the value of the basket, those with a raised paddle had to then pay between one quarter to four quarters for a chance to win the basket raised by Wirth. Then Co-op officer Jean Kirkham picked a numbered casino chip. If the bidder had paddle 66, for instance and Jean picked chip number 66, that bibber won the basket. A number was drawn until an excited bidder yelled, “That’s me!”
The fund raising event drew women from throughout the area. A group from Sebring alone filled an entire table, The were a ladies named, “The Mad Hatters.” Karla Branch, one of the Mad Hatters said, “We’re here because we just love to have fun.”
A number of artists paid to have a vendor booth. They included Deby Carr with quilts and crafts, Jenni Novak with her paintings, and Sandra Johnston who has a unique style. “I find discarded items, bring them home and give them a new look and a new home.” Guests could purchase their items. The vendors also all donated baskets for the auction.
When the quarters were collect they were brought to the back room where Jim Kirkham weighed them and then inserted them into $10.00 roles. Warner estimated that the auction brought in over $2,000 from ticket sales and the actual auction.
Warner added, “The money we made is used to support our Co-p.” We are currently raising money for a new roof. “We have raised $40,000 so far and need another $20,000 to reach our goal.”
The Lake Placid Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-op is located at 132 East Interlake Blvd. Their mission is “Dedicated to the display and sale of fine arts and crafts by local artists and artisans.” All members jointly own and operate the gallery and classes. Call or visit for information on how you can join in. They can be reached at 863-699-5940.
If you are looking for a quality original piece of art as a unique Christmas present be sure to stop in at the Co-op during the holiday season.