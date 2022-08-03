LAKE PLACID — Locally owned Lake Placid E-Learning Lab, (LPELL) has relocated to 500 E. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. The private school, serving grades 3-12, is now located on the South Florida State College campus just east of U.S. 27 on Interlake Boulevard.
The school is currently accepting fall enrollment in the Elementary Academy, grades 3-5. The Academy focuses on face-to-face instruction in classic math, English, science, geography, Spanish, art, music, and physical education.
There are also openings in the middle school and high school classrooms, offering blended face-to-face courses and online utilizing Florida Virtual School — FLEX.
The school’s teachers are highly qualified and go the extra mile for their students. Included in the staff is co-founder Esther Gill, who celebrated her 50th year of teaching in Lake Placid in 2021-2022.
Parent orientation will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. The grand re-opening ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
For more information, call 863-464-0559 or 863-464.9502.