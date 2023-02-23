LAKE PLACID — Since last Spring, the Lake Placid Depot Museum has drastically increased its membership with many of them attending a new member meeting last Friday, Feb. 17.
What is amazing is that a year ago you could count the members on one hand. Friday the museum was filled with many of the 100 new members who have joined since last Spring. They enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. They were entertained by the guitar duo of Ken Bergstrom and Rod Dilling It was a delightful opportunity, giving all new members a chance to meet and mingle.
The Depot was originally known as the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad Depot. It has been placed on the National Register of Historical Places by the United States Department of the Interior in 1993.
At one time more than 400 members supported the historical gem of Lake Placid by acting as docents as well as supporting its growth with donations. Membership declined as people passed away. Thanks to the dedication of Jerry Pendarvis, the former Lake Placid Police Chief and local historian, the Depot stayed open a few days a week. Pendarvis dressed in railroad attire, greeted visitors and led tours on days when he was able to open it to the public.
As Pendarvis’ health began to fail a group of folks with a love for history saw the need to revitalize the Depot Museum for future generations. Pendarvis died last year and a number of new volunteers who helped him keep it open a few days a week took the bull by the horns and began a revitalization. Today a large photo of Pendarvis is on display as a testimony of his endeavor to preserve the rich history of the area. He would be proud of the group keeping his dream alive.
Today with a new board of directors, updated by-laws and generous donations especially from the Thakkar Family Foundation, the museum is opened from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., every Wednesday through Saturday. And the volunteers grow daily. Some act as docents, others lend their talents by updating the building inside and out. A number have organized fundraising events like a Halloween Bicycle Ride and a Florida Authors Day.
The Depot Museum holds four rooms filled with memorabilia. Among them is a display honoring the first settlers, Joshua and Louisa Lastinger. There is a lithograph machine that was used to print the Lake Placid Journal newspaper. On loan is an Indian Bowl certified at 15,000 years old found south of Lake Istokpoga on a farm. The skull of a 16-foot gator that was found in the Caloosahatchee River deepened by being drag lined is a popular display. The years gone by process of tapping pine trees for turpentine is told via photos and actual tools used.
There is no charge to visit the Depot Museum, but donations are most welcomed. A gift shop is full of great keepsakes from train whistles to T-shirts to coffee mugs. There is even a corner set aside named, “Blind Date With A Book.” For $10 guests can purchase a sealed book. They do not learn of the Florida author or theme of the book until they get home, unwrap it and then relax with a blind book date. Many visitors so enjoyed their dates that they have returned for another secret date.
Maria Hagg, President of the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum said, “One of our goals is to double our membership this year as well as offer special educational and fun events just for them like we did today from 4-6 p.m. ”
To become a member, stop by the Depot and fill out a membership application. All members receive a 10% discount on gift shop items. Then join other friends at a future member meeting to celebrate Lake Placid.
People can also arrange to plan a special event for their group at the Depot Museum by calling 863-465-1775. It is located at 12 Park St., Lake Placid, just off North Main Avenue. Visit the Depot online and on Facebook.