LAKE PLACID — The town’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) meets Monday night to review plans for a new sidewalk behind the Lake Placid High School Dragons athletic fields.
The new sidewalks and landscaping, to be installed along Waldo Aliff Avenue between Interlake and Dal Hall boulevards, will improve pedestrian safety along the street, especially after games and for people accessing the Dollar General Store or Gate gas station on U.S. Highway 27 South, planners said.
According to a bid from Sebring-based Excavation Point, Inc., the work, which includes 5-foot-wide, 4-inch deep concrete sidewalks, curbs, sodding, and other work, will cost the town $34,831. The Town Council, sitting as the CRA, will review Excavation Point’s proposal at 5:30 p.m. in the Town Hall, 1069 U.S. Highway 27 North, Lake Placid.
The CRA can either approve the company’s proposal or re-bid the work, town officials said. According to Lake Placid Town Administrator Phil Williams, the company has a good relationship with the town. The company has also performed work for the City of Sebring and other municipalities.
Williams “submits that all experiences with Excavation Point in the past have been positive and have resulted in good quality finished projects,” the item’s agenda introduction states.
The Town Council agreed as early as July 2020 that the “road behind Dollar General is a very traveled road and an area that needs a multi-use sidewalk,” according to meeting minutes. As part of the new sidewalk, the council talked about building a driveway or an apron leading into the ballfields.
The proposal includes at least one new driveway at a cost of $2,818, which is included in the overall bid.
The Lake Placid redevelopment district, which the CRA oversees, was created in 2017. The redevelopment agency is tasked with eliminating blight in a specific area of the town, mostly in the downtown region.
Citizen comments are also welcome; they are to be limited to three minutes, unless a longer period of time is permitted by the presiding officer or by a majority of the town council, the agenda states.
For more information about the meeting, call Town Hall at 863-699-3747.