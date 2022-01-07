LAKE PLACID – The Town Council will be asked to condemn two properties whose owners have failed to pay combined fines of more than half a million dollars. The properties have already been processed through code enforcement special magistrate hearings.
The first property is 101 Observation St., a vacant lot with $420,350 in code enforcement fines, which the owner has failed to bring into compliance, according to town officials. The owner not only has not brought the lot into compliance since December 2009, a number of neighbors have complained about the condition of the property and the potential for snakes and rodents it may harbor.
At a recent Code Enforcement hearing, the magistrate found the property to be in violation of Chapter 102 Nuisance ordinances, which deal with garbage, litter, stagnant water, and construction wreckage that houses vermin. The magistrate fined the property owners $100 per day until compliance was met.
The second property is 213 Gladiola St., a residential property with a wood-framed structure. This property has received $240,950 in code enforcement fines due to failure to comply with minimum maintenance to the structure. According to code enforcement, the building has multiple holes in exterior walls, an incomplete roof, and broken windows.
Things have only gotten worse, according to code enforcement documents.
At a July 19 hearing, the special magistrate issued a fine of $250 per day until the property was in compliance. The conditions of the structure have deteriorated to the point there are more holes in the exterior. Most windows appear broken or missing. The frame of the house is collapsing and has a number of vehicle jacks and jack stands under it to try and hold it up. There are holes in the interior walls, with electrical wires exposed.
Both law enforcement and emergency services have had to enter the home and state it is impossible to walk through the residence freely. The conditions are similar to a hoarder and a number of holes are in the flooring. Highland County Animal Services also has removed pets from the unsafe structure.
The Town Council will discuss the properties at its Monday meeting.