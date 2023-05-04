After a representative from the Humane Society of Highlands County enlightened the Lake Placid Woman’s Club in April about the needs of their facility, the club pitched in financial donations.
Judy Spiegel, president of the Humane Society of Highlands County, was the guest speaker for the April meeting of the Lake Placid Woman’s Club at their clubhouse in Lake Placid. Sharing the challenges and successes of this independent, not-for-profit, no-kill shelter, Spiegel explained the financial constraints she and her dedicated team toil seven days a week. Sometimes the shelter is the location of last resort for seriously ill pets which require expense treatment.
On the day of her presentation, there were 234 animals under care at the 10-acre site. Whether it’s a dog or cat that suddenly falls ill with an owner who cannot afford care or a lost or discarded pet hit by a car and brought in for emergency treatment, the shelter’s staff of 18 sees many heartbreaking situations throughout the year.
There are kennels to clean and dogs and cats to care for and socialize. Volunteers are relied upon to supplement the limited paid staffing. Playing, walking, training or just visiting and petting the animals can help facilitate future placement. There’s laundry to sort and phones to answer. Floors need sweeping to keep the fur under control.
Donations are another way to help. From laundry detergent to cleaning supplies, the shelter goes through large volumes of both. Pet food and cat litter are always needed. A volunteer seasoned in fundraising or grant writing would be a welcome addition to their team.
Current volunteers have been savvy and found a way to turn excess fabric donations into beautiful, reusable shopping and tote bags that average $5 to $9 each. Watch for the Humane Society booth at local events or drop by the shelter to buy one or drop off a donation of fabric to help further their efforts.
“The power bill runs about $2,000 a month for all the buildings. When summer arrives that rises by another $500 a month from the fans to keep the dogs cool,” Spiegel said. “We always need supplies and medications for the sick or debilitated animals.”
Plans for construction of a third isolation building to quarantine the sickest animals is underway but donors are needed. The shelter’s last expansion was the building of new kennels seven years ago. They are also actively working to hire a full-time veterinarian.
Operating solely on donations, the shelter is always in need of resources and receives no county, state, or federal funding. It is only through the ongoing efforts of the board, staff, and volunteers that they continue operations.
Their main fundraiser takes place during October and is a favorite of those who enjoy a bit of fright. Now in its 15th year, the Terror Trail Halloween-themed event serves as their main financial boost each year.
A secondary source of funding comes from the shelter’s low cost spay/neuter program and Monday vaccination clinics. From heartworm testing for dogs and feline leukemia for cats and vaccinations such as rabies and distemper, monies from these services get turned back into facility operations. A typical Monday averages about 30 surgeries and perhaps 50 appointments.
The Lake Placid Woman’s Club marveled over the shelter’s efforts and had a pet-themed luncheon celebrating shelter support. Following Spiegel’s presentation, the club presented a $200 check, and the women present added another $235 in additional donations.
With 117 members, the Lake Placid Woman’s Club is nearing its 100th anniversary. A member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Florida, the local group was established in 1928. Membership is open to all women, 18 and older, who agree with the objectives of the club, and which are non-sectarian, non-discriminatory and non-partisan. Local women gather to socialize and serve on a wide variety of committees engaging in extensive civic action across the region as they serve local needs.
For more information on visiting or joining the Lake Placid Woman’s Club, call 315-359-0031 or check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LakePlacidWomensClub. The club meets at noon, the third Thursday of each month, September through May, at 10 N. Main Ave., Lake Placid.
For more information on volunteering, donating or making an appointment at the Humane Society of Highlands County located at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring, call 863-655-1522; go to their website at www.humanesocietyofhighlandscounty.org; or check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyof HighlandsCounty. Humane Society hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Low-cost vaccinations are done from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday. The website also features pets available for adoption.