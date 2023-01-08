LAKE WALES — On Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of North Scenic Highway. A couple from out of town were visiting friends here when they stopped at the Citgo gas station located at 800 N. Scenic Highway. As they drove out of the parking lot, a vehicle pulled alongside them at which time the driver made comments to them. The victims immediately drove away traveling south on Scenic Highway, with the subject continuing to follow them. The suspect pulled alongside their vehicle again and began firing a gun at their vehicle, striking it several times. The victims fled, losing the suspect and contacting 911.
This was an unprovoked act of violence and thankfully, neither of the victims were injured.
During the investigation, detectives identified the subject as Dontavious Grant, age 29 who frequents Lake Wales and Winter Haven. On Jan. 6, 2023, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Grant, charging him with shooting into an occupied conveyance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If you know Grant’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact your closest law enforcement agency immediately as Grant is considered armed and dangerous.
Grant has been to jail and prison multiple times since 2011 and has a violent history. His past crimes include battery, robbery without a weapon, possession of MDMA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, attempted robbery, armed false imprisonment and attempted manslaughter with a firearm.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Ricky Hartwell with the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.
Or, if you would like to stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward through Heartland Crime Stoppers:
- Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
- - From your cell phone, dial TIPS
- Visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”
- Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.