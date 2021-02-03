Two weeks after finalizing their roster for the upcoming 2021 NBA G League bubble season at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, the Lakeland Magic learned their opening-night opponent.
Lakeland faces the Austin Spurs (NBA G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs) at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 as the NBA G League released its 2021 game and telecast schedules on Jan. 27. The Magic are slated to play 15 games between Feb. 11 and March 6, with the top eight teams advancing to a single-elimination playoff beginning March 8.
The Magic will have three nationally televised games: Feb. 23 against the Westchester Knicks (ESPN2); Feb. 28 versus the Fort Wayne (Ind.) Mad Ants (NBA TV/Twitch); and March 5 against the Iowa Wolves (NBA TV/Twitch).
The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is expected to host a minimum of six games per day across two venues. Under this season’s format, there are no division or conference alignments and no team will play an opponent more than once.
As of Jan. 13, the Lakeland roster stood at 12. That included two-way players Karim Mané and Jordan Bone as well as a trio of players – Devin Cannady (Princeton), Robert Franks (Washington State) and Jon Teske (Michigan) – who were waived by the Orlando Magic in December.