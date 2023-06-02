On June 1, 2023, from 12 pm to 3:30 pm more than 30 people gathered in Avon Park at 98 W Main St. to peacefully demonstrate their discontent about the new law SB 1718. A law that brings with it many limitations for the undocumented Latino community.
That law was signed on May 10, proposed by DeSantis, current Governor of the States of Florida. It proposed that those who do not have immigration status have limited access to jobs, as well as forcing hospitals to request information about the immigration status of patients, in addition to making it a felony to use false identification. Among other limitations posed by this new law.
The law is expected to go into effect on July 1. However, Latinos do not lose hope of being heard. "They are not alone, whether we are Americans or not. We will continue to support each other," said Elizabeth Badillo, a demonstrator who was in the area.
"I want the Governor of this state to know that we are equal to American citizens, we don't need help, we want respect," said Anselmo Islas, a protester against SB 1718.
"Immigrants are hard workers," said Debra Romualdo, an American citizen. "I am supporting Hispanics with or without papers," Romualdo stressed.
Past 2 pm this group of protesters remained in the area with signs and raising their voices. "We are going to continue protesting until they listen to us," Badillo said.