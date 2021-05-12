SCORE Mid-Florida, which serves Lake, Sumter and Marion counties, has several upcoming online programs to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts. One program, “Sell Online Using eBay,” a free virtual workshop, will be June 2, 7–8 p.m.
This presentation will provide something for everyone from the beginner to the seasoned eBay seller, including researching and pricing antiques, clothing, collectibles and more.
eBay expert Danna Crawford will walk attendees through the process of listing an item on eBay. She also will explain simple shipping, both domestic and international.
Crawford, known as the “Power Selling Mom,” has been an eBay seller since 1997 and was inducted into eBay’s Hall of Fame in 2008.
Pre-registration is required. Register for this and other SCORE business and entrepreneur programs at https://bit.ly/3qZiMJg.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).